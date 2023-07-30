nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

