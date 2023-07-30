nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.61.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

