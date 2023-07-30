NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 126.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

