Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,883,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,532.2 days.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.
About Novozymes A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.