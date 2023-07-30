Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,883,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,532.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.