Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Cut by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $39,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $157.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

