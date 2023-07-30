Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.45-$22.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $22.45-22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOC traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.68. 1,127,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

