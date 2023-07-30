Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas comprises approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.77% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. 973,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

