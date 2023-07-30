Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Shares of Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.38). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.38), with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.
Northern Investors Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
