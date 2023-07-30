North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.64

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.64 and traded as low as $24.60. North West shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 153 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

