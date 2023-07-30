North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $24.60 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 349,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

