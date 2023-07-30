Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 131.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21,100.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.08.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

