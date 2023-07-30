NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

