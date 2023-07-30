Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 408 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.8% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 88,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,404,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $316,586,000 after buying an additional 147,526 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.75. 6,795,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

