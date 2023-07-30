Nexum (NEXM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,380.29

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $15,380.29 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.