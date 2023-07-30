NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.44

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and traded as high as $47.20. NEXT shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

NEXT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8451 per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.