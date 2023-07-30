Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 7.7 %

NWL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 10,953,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 1,210,255 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 95.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,280,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 1,112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.