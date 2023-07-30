Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.
Newell Brands Trading Up 7.7 %
NWL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 10,953,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 1,210,255 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 95.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,280,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 1,112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.