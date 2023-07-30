NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.71.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

