NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.