NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,546.48

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,546.48 ($19.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,538 ($19.72). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.00), with a volume of 32,469 shares changing hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £726.02 million, a PE ratio of -843.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,546.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,559.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About NB Private Equity Partners

In other news, insider Trudi Clark purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,422.87). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.