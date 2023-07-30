Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.
Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nb Global Corporate Income Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.