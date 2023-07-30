National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.11.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. National Vision has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. Research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in National Vision by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

