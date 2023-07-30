Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Naked Wines Trading Down 1.0 %

NWINF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

