Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $143.65. 866,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

