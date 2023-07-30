Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $738.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

