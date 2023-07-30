Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Stock Performance

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,571. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

