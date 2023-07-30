Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $5,023,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. 6,686,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

