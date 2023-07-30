Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 24,054,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

