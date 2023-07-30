Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. 1,061,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,407. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

