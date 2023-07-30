Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 6.6 %

Intel stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

