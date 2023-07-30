Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of ChampionX worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,584. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

