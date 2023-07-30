Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

ACN traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. 1,920,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,236. The company has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

