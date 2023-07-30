Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $161.50 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,886,364 coins and its circulating supply is 692,215,847 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

