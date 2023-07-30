Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Moog had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter.

Moog Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Moog has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $113.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

