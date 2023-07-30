Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $404.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $353.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.57.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

