Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,618 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $143,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,226,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.