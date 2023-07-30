Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

