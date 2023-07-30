Mondee’s (MOND) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. Mondee has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Insider Activity at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondee news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter worth $363,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 3,415.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 6.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

