MOBOX Price Reaches $0.28 (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $58.11 million and $1.95 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,500,475 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

