Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 901,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 788.8 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

