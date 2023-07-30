Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
