Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

