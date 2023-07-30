Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 45,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

