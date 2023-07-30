Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $5,693,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,935,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,539. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

