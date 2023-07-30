MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048,293 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $64,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. 3,802,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,010. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

