Metahero Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Metahero has a market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $155,811.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003086 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008081 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

