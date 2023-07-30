Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was upgraded by China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. China Renaissance’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of META stock opened at $325.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

