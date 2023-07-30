Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics



Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

