Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

