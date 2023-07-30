Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lowered by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.