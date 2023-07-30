Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

