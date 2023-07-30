Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0658 on Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $62.56 million and $1.38 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

